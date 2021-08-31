Finnlines marks construction milestones for new hybrid Ro-Ro ships

August 31, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish ferry operator Finnlines has marked two major construction milestones with the launch of the second hybrid roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ferry and keel-laying for the third RoRo vessel.

The series of three Ro-Ro vessels are being built at the Chinese Jinling shipyard located in Nanjing.

Launching of Finneco II; Photo by: Finnlines

The launching ceremony for the second Ro-Ro ferry Finneco II took place on 30 August 2021, while the keel for the third unit Finneco III was laid on 31 August 2021.

Keel-laying ceremony for Finneco III; Photo by: Finnlines

The first hybrid Ro-Ro ship, Finneco I, is scheduled to sail for sea trials in September to test the speed, manoeuvring, machinery, electrical installations and other critical equipment.

Furthermore, Finneco I will start to operate in Finnlines’ service at the end of 2021, while the two sister vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2022. All three vessels will sail under the Finnish flag.

The new vessels will be 238 metres long, 34 metres wide and will have a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres.

Additionally, car decks have a capacity of 5,800 square metres and about 520 TEU on the weather deck.

Consequently, each of the new vessels can carry about 300 trailers, 150 cars and 500 sea containers per sailing. In comparison to the company’s currently largest RoRos, Breeze series vessel, the cargo capacity will increase by nearly 40%.

To enhance energy saving and to reduce emissions and the overall environmental impact, the vessels will be fitted with new engines with emission abatement technology, an air lubrication system, lithium-ion batteries and solar panels.

“Shipowners around the world have undertaken to reduce ships’ CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2050. We have made major investments in renewing and developing our fleet, using the latest technologies and green innovations available. Our new ships will help us to reach the ambitious reduction goal well in advance,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

Finnlines’ newbuilding program, an investment which totals €500 million, includes three ro-ro vessels and two ro-pax vessels.

The ro-pax vessels, which will be delivered during 2023, will also have a shore-side electricity connection to attain zero emissions while in port.