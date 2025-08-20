Inna Braverman and CY Huang explain the Eco Wave Power technology to Mr. Yu Zheng Wei Head of Taiwan's Energy Bureau, and Mrs. Wang Mei Hua, Taiwan's former Minister for Economic Affairs.
First commercial port site in Taiwan ready for wave energy pilot

Business Developments & Projects
August 20, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power Global and its partner I-KE International Ocean Energy, a subsidiary of Lian Tat Company, have obtained the official land use tender from Suao Port Company for a wave energy pilot station in Taiwan.

Source: Eco Wave Power

According to Eco Wave Power, this marks the first time a commercial port area in Taiwan has been opened for wave power testing. The move is part of the country’s broader energy transition agenda.

The Keelung Branch of Taiwan Port Corporation has allocated 6.75 hectares of the southern outer breakwater at Suao Port for wave energy testing, split into three zones of 2.25 hectares each. Following a competitive selection process in July 2025, I-KE secured exclusive rights to Zone C.

“This tender award represents a groundbreaking moment for Eco Wave Power and for Taiwan. It is not only our entry point into the Asian market but also the first time that a Taiwanese port has been allocated for wave energy testing,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“With I-KE and Lian Tat as strong local partners, we are confident that this project will demonstrate the commercial viability of wave energy and pave the way for large-scale deployment.”

Together with Eco Wave Power, I-KE will deploy Taiwan’s first 100 kW wave energy conversion (WEC) unit at the site. The technology was purchased under a turnkey sale agreement signed in late 2024.

The pilot project is expected to form the basis for phased capacity growth at Suao Port, with a medium-term target of 20 MW and potential expansion up to 400 MW along Taiwan’s coastline. Facing the Pacific Ocean, the port offers stable and representative wave conditions suitable for commercial-scale wave energy.

CY Huang, Chairman of Lian Tat Company, added: “Being selected through a competitive process by Taiwan Port Corporation is a great honor. It validates the strength of Eco Wave Power’s technology and Taiwan’s readiness to embrace marine renewables. We look forward to establishing Suao Port as a green energy demonstration site with global visibility.”

Lian Tat Company, established in 1959, has worked as a resource integrator sourcing machinery and turnkey equipment from Europe and the U.S.

In October 2024, Eco Wave Power signed an agreement with I-Ke International Ocean Energy for the first sale of its wave energy unit in Taiwan, which is expected to open the doors to the Asian market for the Middle East-headquartered player. The partnership with Eco Wave Power stems from a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Lian Tat and Eco Wave Power in June 2023.

