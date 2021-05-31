Flex LNG takes delivery of Cheniere-chartered tanker

May 31, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Flex LNG, a pure-play LNG carrier company, has completed its newbuilding program with the delivery of its 13th LNG carrier.

Courtesy of Flex LNG

The company informed on Monday it has taken delivery of Flex Vigilant.

The vessel, capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of chilled fuel was delivered from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Flex Vigilant is sister vessel to Flex Aurora, Flex Amber and Flex Volunteer , all featuring XDF two stroke propulsion.

Flex LNG added that subsequently to delivery, Flex Vigilant will commence a minimum three years time charter deployment with Cheniere Energy.

With the delivery of Flex Vigilant, Flex LNG has completed its newbuilding program, with all vessels delivered on time and on budget.

The company recently secured a charter deal with an LNG portfolio player for its Flex Freedom LNG carrier. The vessel is currently serving a charter deal with an Asian-based energy company until the second quarter of 2022.

The new contract will have a fixed term of either three or five years, the shipper said.