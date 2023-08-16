Flying colors for Fugro USV in Danish waters

August 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro’s Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has completed its first project in Denmark, with operations being controlled remotely from the UK.

Source: Fugro

Fugro reported that its 12-meter Blue Essence USV had completed the data acquisition of a cable route survey in the North Sea for Denmark’s Energy Island project.

The operations were controlled from Fugro’s remote operations center in Aberdeen, UK.

This was carried out in collaboration with Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet and follows an offshore inspection that took place in the Netherlands.

In April, Fugro completed what is said to be the world’s first fully remote ROV inspection of an offshore wind farm using the Blue Essence USV.

The Dutch company a few days ago announced it had carried out what is said to be the first-ever remotely operated subsea inspection using a USV in the Middle East.

The news came after Fugro had received full navigation licensing from the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for its Blue Essence USV – the first registration of an over-the-horizon USV in the UAE.