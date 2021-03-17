Forum Energy teams up with Deepsea Technologies for Brazilian ops

March 17, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Subsea technology provider Forum Energy Technologies has formed partnership with Deepsea Technologies to represent its operations in Brazil as part of the company’s long-term growth strategy in South America.

ROV deployment (Courtesy of Forum Energy Technologies)

The partnership will see Deepsea Technologies Equipamentos Industriais (Deepsea Technologies) provide business development and engineering support on behalf of Forum Energy in Brazil, the partners said.

It will also deliver full servicing, repair, calibration, upgrades and modifications for Forum Energy’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and associated tooling.

As part of the partnership, Deepsea Technologies will also have responsibility for the repair and calibration of Forum Energy’s torque machines.

Kevin Taylor, Forum Energy’s Vice President – Subsea Vehicles, said: “We continue to see strong demand for our products in Brazil and recognise the need to appoint a local partner to increase our in-country presence and support our ambitious strategy.

“It’s important that we work with partners who can deliver the high quality of service FET is known for. Deepsea Technologies is a well-respected business and the team provides us with a strong channel to complement our existing framework across the academic, survey and energy markets.

“This agreement ensures that our clients in Brazil receive the same streamlined and consistent support they are accustomed to around the globe. We look forward to increasing our activity in the region and delivering our world-class range of products and services to the Brazilian market”.

Deepsea Technologies provides engineered products and services to the oil and gas industry globally. It has a key focus in delivering solutions for subsea and topside production systems and subsea intervention systems.

Felipe Lamego, Managing Partner – Deepsea Technologies, added: “We are extremely excited by this partnership and certain that our customers and stakeholders in Brazil will appreciate the strengths and complementary business deliverables such an alliance has to offer”.