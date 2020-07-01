Forum reorganizes executive team

Forum Energy Technologies has, as part of its continuing cost reduction plan, reduced and reorganized the corporate executive team.

Changes to the executive team will be effective July 10, 2020.

D. Lyle Williams Jr., who joined Forum in 2007, will be the executive vice president and chief financial officer. Most recently he served as Forum’s senior vice president, Operations, overseeing the drilling, subsea, production equipment and valve solutions product lines.

Lyle also previously held several senior financial and operating roles across Forum. He has a bachelor’s degree from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

In addition, Neal Lux will take the role of the executive vice president, Operations with oversight of all Forum operating segments.

Lux joined Forum in 2017 following its acquisition of the Global Tubing joint venture. Prior to that, he served as president of Global Tubing during Forum’s initial investment in 2013. Most recently, Neal served as Forum’s senior vice president, Operations, leading the completions segment and downhole product line.

Neal began his career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and worked for Maverick Tube and Tenaris. He has an engineering degree from Purdue University.

Furthermore, Forum announced that Pablo G. Mercado, Forum’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, is resigning from the company to pursue other opportunities.

Cris Gaut, Forum’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, “We are sorry to see Pablo leave us. He has done an outstanding job for Forum since joining us in 2011. We wish Pablo great success in his future endeavors.”