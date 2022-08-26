FSG, Oceanex to cooperate on design of climate-neutral ConRo vessel

August 26, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s shipyard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) and Canadian intermodal transportation company Oceanex have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the innovative design of a climate-neutral container roll-on/roll-off (ConRo) vessel.

Courtesy of FSG

As explained, the ConRo vessel is critical to future vessel replacement planning at Oceanex.

Together, the partners intend to investigate the utilisation of alternative fuels, such as ammonia, methanol, synthetic and biofuels as well as hydrogen, and the technologies based on them with regard to the Oceanex operational area.

The MOU was signed during the trip of the German delegation to Canada during which several agreements in the context of the energy transition were reached, including the transatlantic hydrogen supply chain deal.

“Our customers rely on Oceanex to provide competitive, reliable, and sustainable transportation services. Doing so with environmental leadership is top of mind, so building our fleet of vessels to ensure we’re leveraging the latest technologies and the most environmentally friendly fuel sources is critical for Oceanex. Partnering with FSG will allow us to do just that,” Sid Hynes, Executive Chairman of Oceanex, commented.

With a fleet of three vessels, Oceanex provides intermodal transportation services to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Back in 2013, FSG launched the 210-metre-long, 1,300 TEU ConRo vessel Oceanex Connaigra for Oceanex which set new environmental standards for ConRo ships.

According to the Flensburg-based shipyard, the central approach of FSG is a comprehensive life-cycle analysis that links long-term economic and ecological perspectives already in the planning stage.

“As a shipyard, we have ambitious goals to become a major pillar of the energy transition… we want to be a driver when it comes to energy transition in shipping,” Philipp Maracke, FSG Managing Director, said.