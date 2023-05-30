FueLNG Venosa, Singapore’s 2nd LNG bunker ship, wraps up 1st STS bunkering

May 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

FueLNG Venosa, Singapore’s second LNG bunker vessel, has successfully completed its inaugural LNG loading operations through ship-to-ship (STS) transfer.

FueLNG Venosa. Courtesy of FueLNG

As informed, the bunkering operation was completed from Teekay’s LNG carrier Pan Africa on 30 May.

The milestone underscores the company’s “commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions that helps to reduce emissions in the shipping industry”.

“By embracing LNG as a bunker fuel, FueLNG is driving positive change and advancing the industry’s energy transition goals in tandem with Singapore’s sustainability objectives,” the firm noted.

FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel O&M and Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd., christened its newest LNG bunker vessel FueLNG Venosa at a ceremony held at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korea last month.

Chartered from Korea Line LNG, the LNG bunker vessel has a total capacity of 18,000 cbm and is expected to bring significant economies of scale.

As described, the vessel is designed to facilitate safe and quick turnaround of vessels carrying out simultaneous cargo handling and bunkering operations; and is capable of bunkering different types of LNG fuel tanks.

Besides bunkering operations, FueLNG Venosa will provide gas-up and cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels after dry docking in Singapore or en route to loading operations.

Meanwhile, Teekay LNG, a Bermuda-based shipping company and one of the world’s largest owners of LNG carriers, merged with NYC-based investment firm Stonepeak, thus rebranding as Seapeak.

As Seapeak, the company launched a new vision and identity, reflecting intentions to renew and grow its primary business of owning and operating LNG carriers.