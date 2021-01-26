Fugro and NYK add OYO to Japanese offshore wind team

January 26, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Fugro and NYK Group have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese geoscience specialist OYO Corporation (OYO).

The Fugro Mariner is already providing geotechnical data to support the development of Japanese offshore wind. Source: Piet Sinke/Fugro

Back in November 2020, Fugro and NYK signed an MoU to jointly provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan, with an option to jointly operate a specialist investigation vessel for renewables projects.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Fugro and NYK jointly target Japanese offshore wind market Posted: 2 months ago

Fugro, NYK, and OYO will provide a comprehensive service for the offshore wind energy industry in Japan through the combination of the joint operation of an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel by NYK and Fugro, Fugro’s global knowledge and experience in site investigations for offshore wind farms, and OYO’s insights into the Japanese geoscience market, Fugro said

The addition of OYO to the team is expected to further strengthen Fugro and NYK’s position as service providers for the growing offshore wind site characterisation market in Japan.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Marine Site Characterisation Director for Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re delighted to welcome OYO to the team alongside Fugro and NYK and view this as another positive step forward for the Japanese offshore wind industry. OYO’s mission to contribute to the creation of a safe and secure society blends perfectly with Fugro’s vision to create a safe and liveable world, and increasing the proportion of renewable energy generated in Japan is our joint investment in Japan’s greener future.”

The Tokyo-based NYK Group is a transportation company that operates more than 700 vessels, both internationally and locally. NYK is also establishing its presence in the wind farm installation vessel market in Japan through an MoU with Van Oord, as well as the crew transfer vessel (CTV) market via an MoU with Northern Offshore Group AB (NOG).