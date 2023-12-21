Fugro embarks on another task to convert PSVs into geotechnical vessels

December 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro is planning to repurpose two platform supply vessels (PSVs) into geotechnical vessels. This news comes as the Dutch company is currently in the process of repurposing two other PSVs into geotechnical vessels.

Sea Gull. Source: Remøy Shipping

Fugro announced it had reached an agreement to acquire the Wartsila-designed Sea Goldcrest and Sea Gull PSVs, which will be used as geotechnical assets.

The addition of these two recent vessels, built in 2019 and 2020 respectively, to its owned fleet is expected to further strengthen Fugro’s ability to address the market demands and shortage in geotechnical capable vessels.

Upon delivery of Sea Goldcrest in 2024, the conversion to a geotechnical vessel will start, with the vessel expected to be operational in early 2025. Sea Gull, which is already under charter with Fugro and fully operational, will be delivered in late 2024 or early 2025.

The purchase of the vessels is also said to support Fugro’s net zero 2035 roadmap as both vessels are fuel efficient and suitable for the conversion to low-carbon fuels.

“For Fugro’s market leading position, vessels are key strategic assets. As communicated during the Capital Markets Day in November, part of Fugro’s strategy for the coming four years is to secure long term vessel capacity, especially for the global offshore wind market, which has a particularly large need for mapping of soil composition and its associated properties via the extraction and testing of soil samples. For the foreseeable future, these activities cannot be executed with smaller and/or uncrewed platforms,” Fugro said.

To remind, Fugro acquired the 2015-built Topaz Endurance and Topaz Energy, renamed Fugro Resilience, in February to convert them into geotechnical vessels. Ulstein Design & Solutions has been tasked to redesign and convert the vessels.

The vessels are joining the Fugro Quest in the geotechnical fleet which the Dutch company acquired in December 2022.

The Netherlands-headquartered company also recently reached a binding agreement for the acquisition of the remaining shares in SEA-KIT International.