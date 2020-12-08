Fugro hits IJmuiden Ver trifecta

December 8, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has won three geotechnical investigation contracts for the 4 GW IJmuiden Ver wind farm zone in the Dutch North Sea.

The contracts include seabed investigation, an extensive laboratory testing program, and the development of an integrated ground model.

The fieldwork, which comprises seabed cone penetration tests (CPTs), thermal conductivity tests, vibrocores and boreholes, will run from February to August 2021 and will be performed from Fugro’s DP2 geotechnical vessels.

“We are looking forward to working with Fugro to execute our largest geotechnical offshore campaign for RVO,” said Peter-Paul Lebbink, RVO’s Project Manager.

“All available soil measurement results will be integrated by Fugro into an advanced integrated 3D ground model adhering to the industry’s highest possible standards. This 3D ground model will form a solid basis for detailed engineering and will therefore derisk the construction of the future IJmuiden Ver wind farms.”

IJmuiden Ver is one of three sites identified by the Dutch Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030, which have a combined capacity of 6.1 GW and are expected to help the Netherlands reach the target of 11.5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Located some 62km off the country’s west coast, the 400 km2 zone is divided into four sites – IJmuiden Ver I,II, III, and IV.

The Dutch government will issue two tenders for the permits to develop the sites, in 2023 for IJmuiden Ver I and II, and in 2025 for III and IV.