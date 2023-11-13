Fugro’s survey enables Galp to embark on ‘sustainable and efficient’ energy ops off Namibia

November 13, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The Netherlands-headquartered geo-data specialist Fugro has finished the fieldwork for an environmental and geophysical survey offshore Namibia, which was ordered by Galp, a Portuguese energy player.

Fugro Venturer; Source: Fugro

According to Fugro, the fieldwork was completed earlier this month and the survey reached depths of 2,000 meters. The company explains that its 72-meter Fugro Venturer, a geophysical vessel, collected sediment samples for environmental and chemical analysis before an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) captured seabed video footage.

Rob Hawkins, Fugro’s Commercial Director for Africa, commented: “Our expertise in deepwater surveying and identifying protected habitats supports sustainable and efficient offshore energy developments while minimizing negative impacts on the marine environment. Fugro remains committed to the preservation of the environment, and this survey is an essential step towards achieving this goal.”

Moreover, the Dutch giant acquired in situ full ocean depth water profiles and water samples to measure the current biodiversity. The geo-data collected through this survey is expected to support the identification of potentially sensitive habitats, advance knowledge of remote seamounts, and contribute to informed project planning and resource management. In addition, the geophysical survey will provide insights into the underwater landscape, ensuring the safe movement and operation of offshore assets within the designated area.

The Dutch firm underlines that its technology and expertise in marine geophysical and environmental surveys ensured “efficient and accurate” data collection, enabling Galp to make informed decisions for “safe” energy operations in the region known for its remote location, challenging conditions, and ultra-deepwater landscape.

Currently, Galp is setting the stage to spud a well in license PEL 83 in the heart of Namibia’s Orange Basin. This license is located immediately north of Shell’s PEL 39 where the basin opening discoveries at Graff-1, La Rona-1 and Jonker-1 were drilled, and close to TotalEnergies’ multibillion-barrel Venus-1 oil discovery on PEL 56.

Related Article Posted: 24 days ago Rig en route to begin drilling campaign off Namibia Posted: 24 days ago

While supporting energy development, Fugro is also committed to decarbonization initiatives, as demonstrated by multiple deals, including the one with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Mumbai. The Dutch player is committed to reducing its own emissions to reach net zero by 2035 through the adoption of remote and autonomous technologies, electrified vehicles, and greener fuels such as methanol.

The Netherlands-headquartered giant reported revenue of €608.9 million for 3Q 2023, an increase from €480.2 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. This increase is seen as a result of better contracting conditions, high activity levels, and good project execution.