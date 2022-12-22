Furetank JV orders Svanehøj’s cargo pumps for gas-powered tanker septet

December 22, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish marine pump specialist Svanehøj has received an order to provide cargo pumps for seven LNG/LBG-fueled chemical and product tankers.

As disclosed, the company will supply a total of 98 electric cargo pumps for the vessels. The order was placed by FureBear, a joint venture between Swedish Furetank and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation.

Recently, the firms decided to expand their joint venture to include eight dual-fuel product tankers to trade in Northern Europe.

At first, Svanehøj will supply a scope of 14 electric deepwell cargo pumps for the first seven in a series of eight tankers. The total order thus amounts to 98 pumps for delivery at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, where the new shipc will be built between 2023 and 2025.

The FureBear vessels are built according to the same design as the tankers in Furetank’s Vinga series.

The ice class 1A Vinga ships are designed in cooperation with FKAB Marine Design. They all have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG or gasoil and are fully equipped for shore power. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption.

Upon completion, all eight vessels will be entered into the Gothia Tanker Alliance, and will be operated by Furetank out of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The company selected German fuel gas system provider TGE Marine to supply LNG fuel gas systems for the Vinga series of energy-efficient climate-friendly tankers.

By installing Svanehøj’s electric DL pump system, Furetank has so far reduced fuel consumption during cargo discharge operations by around 25% compared to other vessels in the fleet.

The Vinga vessels are fully equipped to operate the cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power. This will reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer shore power facilities. In addition, electric cargo pumps help to reduce noise on board and in the port area.

Furetank’s decibel measurements show that the audible sound onboard the Vinga series vessels are reduced by 73-85% during cargo operations compared to tankers of older designs.

Meanwhile, the cargo pump order for Svanehøj marks a remarkable 2022, since the company made substantial progress on several parameters. Last month, the company secured a ‘large order’ to deliver the tank gauging systems for six 220,000 cbm LNG tanks at the Longkou Nanshan LNG terminal which is under construction in China.