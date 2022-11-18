Furetank picks TGE Marine LNG fuel gas systems for dual-fuel tankers

November 18, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German fuel gas system provider TGE Marine has secured nine contracts with Swedish shipowner Furetank to supply LNG fuel gas systems for the Vinga series of energy-efficient climate-friendly tankers.

Courtesy of TGE Marine

The contract is in relation to the 17,999 dwt vessels that will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou.

The vessels will be capable of operating on both LNG and bioLNG (LBG). They are also designed with several features which reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in reduced CO2, SOx, NOx and other harmful particle emissions.

The tankers are scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2025.

According to the operator, the new ships will be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions as soon as ports offer the opportunity.

They have a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic metres in 12 epoxy-coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system.

Following the latest order placed in September this year, Furetank’s Vinga series now includes 15 vessels altogether.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Two more dual-fuel tankers for Furetank Posted: about 1 month ago

Prior to this, the Swedish company entered into an agreement with Canadian Algoma Central Corporation on forming a joint venture FureBear.

The JV ordered four dual-fuel product tankers from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with delivery expected between 2023 and 2025. Upon completion, the quartet will be entered into the Gothia Tanker Alliance and operated by Furetank and trading in Northern Europe.