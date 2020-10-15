GasLog Georgetown wraps up sea trials

October 15, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog said its LNG newbuild, GasLog Georgetown, has completed sea trials and returned to the yard.

Courtesy of GasLog

The vessel set out for its sea trials in mid-September. Currently sailing as SN2300, it will be named GasLog Georgetown.

In its brief social media statement, GasLog said it has completed all the tests, with all the crew and staff disembarking safely.

Samsung Heavy Industries is building the vessel with 174,000-cbm cargo capacity. It also features X-DF propulsion.

MK III Flex Plus cargo containment system gives it a low boil-off rate of 0.07 per cent, combined with a sub-cooler.

GasLog launched the vessel earlier in March, with the delivery planned before the end of this month.