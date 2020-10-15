GasLog Georgetown wraps up sea trials
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog said its LNG newbuild, GasLog Georgetown, has completed sea trials and returned to the yard.
The vessel set out for its sea trials in mid-September. Currently sailing as SN2300, it will be named GasLog Georgetown.
In its brief social media statement, GasLog said it has completed all the tests, with all the crew and staff disembarking safely.
Samsung Heavy Industries is building the vessel with 174,000-cbm cargo capacity. It also features X-DF propulsion.
MK III Flex Plus cargo containment system gives it a low boil-off rate of 0.07 per cent, combined with a sub-cooler.
GasLog launched the vessel earlier in March, with the delivery planned before the end of this month.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
GasLog’s LNG newbuild starts sea trials
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog said its LNG newbuild SN2300 kicked off sea trials off South Korea. ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 27 days ago
GasLog adds independent director to BoD
LNG shipper GasLog has made an addition to its board of directors. ...Posted: 27 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
GasLog tightens Q2 loss
Greece-based LNG shipping company GasLog tightened its losses in the second quarter of the year. ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
GasLog takes newbuild LNG tanker delivery, agrees $1 bln refinancing
Greece-based LNG shipping company GasLog has taken delivery of GasLog Westminster from the South Kor...Posted: 2 months ago