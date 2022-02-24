GCMD, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center join forces to decarbonize shipping

February 24, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have entered into a partnership to boost the shipping industry’s decarbonisation agenda.

On 24 February, the two centers formalized their collaboration by signing a knowledge partnership agreement, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration to accelerate the maritime industry’s decarbonisation efforts.

Through this partnership, the two centers will share best practices and knowledge and explore opportunities for low- and zero-carbon technologies by combining the research capabilities of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and the domain and technical expertise of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation to identify opportunities and deliver pilot projects.

This partnership can also add value in identifying and creating green corridors to meaningfully scale pilots and demonstrations, according to the duo.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago COP26: 19 govts pledge to create green shipping corridors Posted: 3 months ago

“Collaboration is key in accelerating the industry towards its net-zero vision and we are delighted to partner with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. We see our work in deploying solutions and financing projects as complementing the Maersk Center’s research and analyses,” Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, said.

“Learnings from our pilots and trials can be inputs for future research forming a feedback loop to refine to the sector’s projected pathways to net-zero.”

“We are very happy to welcome the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a knowledge partner. We are facing a systemic and industry-wide transformation, and by collaborating with the GCMD, we are significantly increasing our chances for accelerating the transition,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, commented.

“Located in Singapore, the world’s largest fueling hub, one of the largest ports, and in the middle of a strong eco-system, the GCMD provides significant complementary strengths. We need all hands on deck, and this partnership is great news for the mission we are on – we are eager to collaborate on selected projects.”

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation was formed on 1 August 2021 with funding from the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and six founding partners, namely BHP, BW, DNV Foundation, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Ocean Network Express and Sembcorp Marine. The center’s mission is to help the maritime industry reduce its carbon emissions as quickly as possible by shaping standards, deploying solutions, financing projects, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

Earlier this month, GCMD also joined forces with the Global Maritime Forum to support and accelerate the transition of the global maritime industry to a low-carbon future.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia and authorities.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: