GE Power Conversion PTO system for Maran Gas’ new LNG carrier

October 19, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has awarded GE Power Conversion a contract to supply its SeaGreen Power take-off (PTO) system for Maran Gas’ new LNG carrier.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Business Wire

GE Power Conversion will supply the SeaGreen PTO system, incorporating its medium voltage, compact advanced permanent magnet machine (APMM).

As a result, the SeaGreen PTO/PTI system helps improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and meet environmental standards.

Samsung Heavy will use this system on a new LNG carrier for Greece’s Maran Gas, the gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group. The vessel will join the fleet of next-generation LNG carriers for Maran Gas marketed as the lowest emission LNG carriers on the water.

Meanwhile, General Electric claims its strong position in supplying power and propulsion systems for LNG carriers. Its reference is more than 100 ships.

For this new contract with SHI, GE’s APMM-powered technology will specifically help to provide increased reliability and efficiency. It is also helping to reduce Maran’s operating costs as well as its ship’s fuel consumption and ghg emissions.

“With GE’s technology, we are helping our customers meet sustainability targets with cleaner and innovative energy solutions,” said Loic Thiebaut of GE Power Conversion.

GE’s scope of supply includes:

two sets of medium voltage APMM shaft generators offering high power density,

a compact design, and excellent thermal performance,

GE’s proven MV7000 medium voltage pulse width modulation (PWM) active front end frequency converters.

Finally, GE is responsible for the design, engineering, commissioning, training, and assistance for sea and gas trials.