Geoquip’s laboratory receives accreditation

September 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Offshore geotechnical data acquisition, analysis and reporting specialist Geoquip Marine has received accreditation by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) for services provided at its onshore testing laboratory.

The ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation is said to be an attestation that the laboratory has been able to prove its competency in providing reliable results through its quality management system.

It comes within a year of the opening of the laboratory, sited in Bristol, England.

“The onshore laboratory has enabled us to present customers with a comprehensive end-to-end service, worldwide. We previously contracted out our testing to external providers and now provide the most comprehensive testing facilities available, enabling us to respond far more quickly but crucially also allowing us to adapt testing to the specific requirements of every client and every individual project,” said Geoquip Marine head of engineering Chris Brandish-Lowe.

“The UKAS accreditation is a great reward for the very hard work that has gone into establishing the facility and proof that, as a result, the services it provides are consistently of the highest possible standard.”

The facility includes eight separate laboratory areas and the analyses undertaken include, classification/index testing, consolidation, shear, triaxial and effective stress testing.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Geoquip Marine adds another vessel to its fleet Posted: about 1 year ago

From most recent company-related news it is worth noting that Geoquip acquired the Geoquip Elena, an integrated geotechnical survey vessel (IGSV), confirming the further expansion of its fleet.

With the rig that can push to depths in excess of 40 meters, the vessel is suited for gathering data for the construction of foundations for offshore wind farms.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: