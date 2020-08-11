GeoSpectrum rolls out long-range subsea transducers
GeoSpectrum, an Elbit Systems subsidiary, has introduced the C-Bass family of compact very low frequency (VLF) long-range acoustic underwater transducers.
Generating high power at very low frequencies from a small source is a technological challenge, with current high power underwater VLF sources available on the market being extremely large, costly and requiring a crew of at least a dozen people to operate.
Addressing these deficiencies, GeoSpectrum introduces the patented, C-BASS family of underwater transducers, offering the market a deployable system that is small in size and weight but still maintains the high-power and frequency range (bandwidth) of legacy systems.
With ranges exceeding 2500 kilometres and capable to effectively operate under ice, the C-BASS family of transducers is suitable for a wide range of subsea applications.
These include communication/transmission from shore or surface units to submarines; divers’ alert and communications; communication with Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) for control/positioning; mine sweeping, as well as augmentation of submarine signatures when transiting in or out of ports or narrow passages.
C-BASS transducers are available in a variety of sizes and configurations from the 20 centimetre diameter configuration that can even fit in a medium UUV up to the 1.1 metre diameter unit used in a multi-source high-power configuration for seismic exploration.
