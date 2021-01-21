GEV, Pacific Hydro join forces on shipping green hydrogen

January 21, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Australia’s Global Energy Ventures and Pacific Hydro Australia Developments Pty Ltd have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities regarding the production, storage, loading, ground and marine transportation of green hydrogen.

The hydrogen is set to be produced by Pacific Hydro’s Ord Hydrogen Project, located at Lake Argyle, Western Australia, which has the capacity to supply 30MW of renewable power to the local market.

The project has received funding support from the Western Australia Renewable Hydrogen Fund.

Under the terms of the four-year MoU, the parties will work collaboratively on developing an export market and associated marine transport solution for green hydrogen utilising GEV’s proprietary C-H2 ship and supply chain.

The Ord Hydrogen Project is located near two ports in northern Australia with export potential for green hydrogen to Asian markets.

The duo will engage in discussions regarding the proposed terms for an offtake and/or transportation agreement or similar contract in respect of the marine transportation of green hydrogen produced by the Ord Hydrogen Project. The two companies will also work on developing an agreed business plan and identifying relevant stakeholder approvals and endorsements.

“The proposal to locate a green hydrogen facility in the East Kimberley powered by the Ord Hydro Plant can advance the development of one of Australia’s first green hydrogen operations that is ideally located in the North West of WA, in proximity to two ports that will be studied future export of green hydrogen to nearby Asian markets,” Martin Carolan, Executive Director commented.

“Almost twenty-five years after the Ord Hydro Plant first began generating electricity, Pacific Hydro is thrilled to enter into an MOU with GEV to explore export opportunities for a renewable hydrogen plant connected to the Ord Hydro power station,” Pacific Hydro’s Director of Strategy and New Business, James Miller-Randle, added.

“The project is currently under development and we are looking forward to engaging with the local traditional owners, Miriuwung Gajerrong and broader community, as well as other key stakeholders as we continue to progress this exciting project.”

Pacific Hydro has completed a feasibility study utilising electricity generated by the Ord Hydro Plant to produce green hydrogen via the process of electrolysis, and market offtake to domestic and future export markets.