GKinetic Energy appoints former GE Hydro executive to its board

November 14, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Irish hydrokinetic turbine developer GKinetic Energy has appointed Fergus Brady to its board as projects and partnerships development advisor.

Fergus Brady and GKinetic’s hydrokinetic turbine (Courtesy of GKinetic Energy)

Fergus Brady brings 34 years of senior leadership and project management experience with previous roles including general manager of GE Hydro Europe and a range of project management roles at Alstom.

Brady has led numerous successful large-scale energy projects, mainly across Asia Pacific and Europe with key strengths including sales, tendering and project execution and management.

Passionate about doing his bit in the fight against the climate crisis, and eager to put his knowledge and experience to good use assisting an ambitious SME with a new innovation and commercialization challenge, Fergus has joined the GKinetic board at a crucial time for the company as they finalize their first commercial contracts and initial orders.

Commenting on the appointment, COO and co-founder of GKinetic, Roisin Mc Cormack, said: “Having Fergus join us at this key time has been a huge boost for our team. Our main focus and work right now is on finalizing commercial partnerships, projects and sales contracts and Fergus’ experience really lends itself to that. It’s a lovely balance as Fergus’ extensive commercial experience in large scale projects meets this new challenge of rolling out a ‘small but mighty’ free-flow turbine.

“There’s a lot to figure out and I like to think that we’re all having a bit of fun trying to figure it out together! We are thrilled to have someone of Fergus’ caliber supporting our mission and have already found his advice to be really valuable, actionable and direct which we like.”

Brady added: “I’m really happy to be joining the GKinetic team. I’m excited by the potential of their product to bring renewable energy to a wide and diverse range of customers throughout the world.

“In my view, the technology provides a standardized solution in a field which often suffers from the need for customization. This can be a big advantage for GKinetic and simplifies the route to ever increasing volume. Looking forward to an enjoyable and successful future.”

Earlier this year GKinetic established its first commercial partnership with Japanese pump manufacturer Torishima and is currently finalizing negotiations with a number of other commercial partners.

