Global Maritime Forum elects new CEO

July 5, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The international not-for-profit organization Global Maritime Forum (GMF) has appointed Johannah Christensen as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and expanded the organization’s executive management team.

Christensen was appointed new CEO following a recent board meeting. She joined Global Maritime Forum in March 2017 and worked as a Managing Director, Head of Projects & Programmes.

Furthermore, Kasper Søgaard was appointed Managing Director, Head of Institutional Strategy and Development, and Michael Søsted became Managing Director, Head of Finance and Operations.

”I am humbled by the trust and confidence that the Board of Directors has placed in me. The Global Maritime Forum is fortunate to have a dedicated and skillful team. Together, we look forward to further strengthening our efforts to shape the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing,“ Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Maritime Forum commented.

“The Global Maritime Forum is seeing a rapid development and a growing interest from key stakeholders to support its mission. I am pleased that the Board of Directors has decided to expand the organization’s executive management team to lead its continued progress. Johannah Christensen has been pivotal for the Global Maritime Forum’s results to date and I look forward to working together with her as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer,“ Peter Stokes, Chairman of the Global Maritime Forum noted.

In the past, Christensen worked as a Head of Development at Danish Maritime Days and was an independent sustainability and partnership development consultant working for clients such as A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Global Reporting Initiative, MCI Group, Wonderful Copenhagen and UN Global Compact.