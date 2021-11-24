Global Maritime Forum partners Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

November 24, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Global Maritime Forum (GMF) and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have signed a partnership agreement as a formal recognition of their joint work and commitment to a long-term collaboration to decarbonize the global maritime industry.

In June 2020, industry leaders led by Danish shipping giant A.P. Møller – Mærsk established the centre in an effort to develop new fuel types and technologies and speed up the maritime decarbonization journey.

The initiative came as the shipping industry strived to accelerate the development of viable technologies to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) zero-emission targets. According to the official data, global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

As a new knowledge partner, the GMF, a non-profit organization founded in 2017, is expected to contribute to the center’s work with in-kind resources such as extensive knowledge sharing, sparring and network activities. Furthermore, the partnership will provide an opportunity to collaborate and coordinate activities across the two organizations to maximize outcomes.

“Decarbonizing shipping is a daunting task, and we have no time to lose. Teaming up with the Global Maritime Forum as a Knowledge Partner to the Center is a privilege and an opportunity for us to make sure we leverage resources effectively and accelerate this transition together,” CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen commented.

“Our respective activities have the same objective but are different in nature, so we complement each other well. Through this partnership we can leverage our individual strengths, learn from each other, and effectively help accelerate the transition towards a decarbonized maritime industry,” Johannah Christensen, CEO of Global Maritime Forum added.

The GMF and the center are already working as complementary partners on several global initiatives and the partnership will provide continued opportunity to do so, according to the partners.