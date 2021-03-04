Global Offshore lays Kriegers Flak inter-array cables

March 4, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Global Offshore has laid all of the inter-array cables at Vattenfall’s Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Danish Baltic Sea.

Using the cable lay vessel Normand Clipper, Global Offshore has now installed all 72 inter-array cables at the 605 MW wind farm.

This is an interim milestone on the project, Global Offshore said, as there is still burial, testing, and termination of the inter-array cables to be carried out.

Located 15-40 kilometres offshore, Kriegers Flak will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW wind turbines installed on monopile foundations.

Turbine installation is currently underway. The wind farm delivered the first power to the grid in early February.

Vattenfall plans to fully connect the wind farm to the Danish grid by the end of 2021.