Glomar Wave back on the job for Rovco

March 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea technology company Rovco has once again chartered Glomar Offshore’s DP2 vessel Glomar Wave following offshore wind ROV campaigns in summer and autumn last year.

The Edinburgh-based company utilised the 2014-built Glomar Wave for work on offshore wind farms in both UK and German waters.

The 66.4-metre subsea support and accommodation vessel, equpped with Seaeye Leopard WROV, will now support Rovco’s offshore wind farm inspection projects in 2021.

Rovco, who recently secured a contract to carry out work at Scotland’s Beatrice offshore wind farm, will use Glomar Wave for asset and cable depth of burial inspections.

In January this year, the company announced a record year for 2020, delivering £7.5 million ($10.3 million) in revenues – mostly from offshore wind and also a 286 per cent overall increase on 2019.