Green light for China’s first ammonia-fueled PCTC design

April 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate for China’s first ammonia-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) design.

Ammonia-fueled PCTC. Source: DNV/SDARI

The ammonia-fueled 7,000 CEU PCTC design was developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).

DNV awarded the AiP to SDARI confirming that the design complies with the latest DNV Gas Fuelled Ammonia notation.

The vessel boasts other clean features such as shore power, batter/hybrid and NOx Tier III to minimise emissions.

Additionally, the design includes enhanced fire safety measures such as heat detectors, video monitoring and CO2 fire extinction systems.

According to the developer, the research and development (R&D) of this ammonia-fuelled 7,000 CEU PCTC design is based on SDARI’s current LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU PCTC.

“We are very pleased to present this AiP certificate to SDARI – our first ammonia-fuelled joint development project in Region Greater China”, said DNV’s head of Technical Centre China (TCC), Øyvind Pettersen.

“DNV and SDARI have worked together on many successful PCTC newbuilding projects in China. We share a common vision of technology, innovation, and the environment, and this new design represents a further step forward towards realizing carbon-neutral PCTC vessels.”

Commenting on the AiP, SDARI’s chief engineer Wang Gangyi said: “In the context of the global decarbonisation trend, marine transportation of vehicles, as a key part in the whole supply chain of new energy vehicles, must also follow the principle of carbon reduction and decarbonisation. SDARI and DNV further seek to strengthen our cooperation in the future and aim to jointly launch more new energy transportation solutions in other ship types.”

