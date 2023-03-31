Keel laid for LNG-powered Disney Treasure

March 31, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

German shipyard Meyer Werft has laid keel for Disney Treasure, the second LNG-powered cruise ship it is building for US-based Disney Cruise Line.

Keel laying for Disney Treasure. Courtesy of Meyer Werft

According to Meyer Werft, the keel laying ceremony took place on 31 March to celebrate the start of hull assembly for the new cruise ship by placing the first component in the more than 500-metre-long covered building block. The so-called block for the ship’s bow weighs 719 tons, is 30,9 metres in breadth, is 23,3 metres long and 12,6 metres high.

Disney Treasure will have 1,240 cabins and a size of 144,000 GT and will be delivered in 2024. It is the second out of three cruise ships equipped with low-emission LNG propulsion that Meyer Werft is building for Disney Cruise Line.

Its sister ship, Disney Wish, was delivered last year. The German shipyard will build the remaining cruise ship throughout 2025.

In addition to expanding its fleet with LNG-fueled ships, the US cruise line company last year decided to acquire cruise ship Global Dream, one of the first in the cruise industry to be powered by green methanol.

The ship is currently under construction at Meyer Werft and is scheduled for delivery in 2025.