GSI names and delivers LNG-ready MSC Noa Ariela

July 26, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipbuilder Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, hosted a christening and delivery ceremony on Monday for the 16,000TEU container ship named MSC Noa Ariela.

MSC Noa Ariela: Image credit GSI

The containership was ordered back in March 2021 from Guangzhou Shipyard International as part of a series comprising a total of eight vessels.

Liner major from Switzerland MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. is the owner of the vessels with China Ship Leasing Corporation and China Merchants Bank Financial Leasing Co providing financing in the form of direct lease.

Notably, the first six ships have been designed to accommodate liquefied natural gas (LNG) power functions, while the remaining two ships will use LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems.

The New Panamax containership boasts impressive dimensions, with a length of 366 meters, a molded width of 51 meters, a molded depth of 30.2 meters, and a design draft of 14.5 meters. Its cargo capacity allows it to accommodate up to 16,616 standard containers.

MSC Noa Ariela was designed by the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC), with the main engine provided by WinGD and a hybrid desulfurization system by Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI).

Key environmental technologies have been incorporated into the design, ensuring compliance with the latest emission standards.

Namely, the scrubber-fitted containership is LNG-ready and features an advanced air drag reduction system, which injects air into the ship’s bottom surface, reducing sailing resistance and enhancing fuel efficiency.

In addition, a 4000KW shaft generator has been installed on board, enabling the ship to connect to the grid with the main generator during normal sailing, thus ensuring a reliable electricity supply for the entire ship, and contributing to energy-saving measures.

The ship is labeled as IMO Tier (NOx) III compliant, which means that it meets the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under Tier III of the MARPOL Annex VI regulations.

To be IMO Tier III compliant, a ship must be equipped with advanced emission reduction technologies, such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) or exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems, which effectively reduce NOx emissions from the ship’s engines. These technologies convert NOx into harmless nitrogen and water vapor before it is released into the atmosphere.