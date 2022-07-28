GTT gets DNV approvals for liquefied hydrogen tech

July 28, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Classification society DNV has awarded the French LNG containment specialist GTT two approvals in principle (AIP) for the design of a membrane-type containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2) and for the preliminary concept design of an LH2 carrier.

Illustration only; Courtesy of GTT

GTT notes this is an important milestone in liquefied hydrogen transport.

These approvals are part of the agreement with Shell from February this year. They are to pave the way for the next stages of the project.

To remind, Shell and GTT said they will work together to develop innovative technologies to enable the transportation of LH2, including a preliminary LH2 carrier design.

As part of the energy transition to a carbon-free future, the ability to transport very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form at -253 degrees Celsius is one of the technological challenges to establishing a reliable hydrogen supply chain.

The DNV approvals in principle validate GTT’s technological advances in LH2 containment and the preliminary design of an LH2 carrier.

The GTT Group said it designed an LH2 containment system that meets current regulatory requirements. The company anticipates future developments, as requirements for the transport and cargo of hydrogen are being developed by the International Maritime Organisation.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “Our LH2 carrier development project with Shell is very promising and this first step confirms the reliability and relevance of our solutions as well as our determination to make this technology viable and quickly available to maritime transport and energy players.”

Johan Petter Tutturen, vice president Business Development Manager CO2 and H2 Carriers of DNV Maritime, said: “Hydrogen, as an energy carrier and a fuel, is potentially one of the foundations of the energy transition. As such it is essential that industry is able to pursue the enabling technologies safely and with confidence. An AiP can help build this confidence by demonstrating that new solutions have been assessed based on long-standing, trusted, and independent standards.”

Carl Henrickson, general manager Shipping & Maritime Technology, Innovation & Digitalisation of Shell International Trading and Shipping Company said: “As we see it development of LH2 cargo containment systems is a key enabler to accelerating the energy transition for hard to abate sectors. We have been working with GTT since the early days of the first LNG carrier development… This technology will support the safe and efficient scaling of bulk liquid hydrogen transport by sea, which in turn will help unlock hydrogen as a fuel source for the future.”