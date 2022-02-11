GTT gets HSHI tank design order for 3 LNG-fueled container vessels

February 11, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received the fuel tank design order for three new LNG-fueled container vessels from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI).

Illustration only; Courtesy of HSHI

The new containerships each have a capacity of 7,900 containers. They will include LNG tanks, each holding up to 6,000 cubic metres of LNG used as fuel.

The tanks will feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

HSHI will deliver the three vessels in the first half of 2024.

In January, the Korean shipyard also ordered GTT tank design for six new vessels; each with a capacity of 15,600 containers. Of these, each is holding up to 12,700 cubic metres of LNG used as fuel.

Liquefied natural gas is today the best marine fuel to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99 per cent, fine particles by 91 per cent, and nitrous oxide emissions by 92 per cent.

It also reduces a ship’s CO2 emissions by up to 20 per cent compared to a conventional ship.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “We are pleased that our partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is reiterating, with this new order, its confidence in GTT. We are particularly proud that leading shipbuilders recognize GTT’s expertise in the area of LNG used as fuel.”