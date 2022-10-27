GTT rolls out three-tank LNG carrier concept with approvals from DNV and BV

October 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received two approvals in principle (AiP) from classification societies DNV and Bureau Veritas (BV) for its three-tank LNG carrier design.

According to GTT, the technological solution aims to increase the profitability and overall performance of the vessel.

The new LNG carrier design features a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cbm. In comparison to conventional LNG carriers, this new concept is based on a three-cargo tank arrangement instead of four.

The three-tank LNG carrier concept permits a reduction in construction costs through the suppression of one cofferdam, one pump tower and all associated cryogenic equipment (liquid and gas domes, valves, piping, radars, etc.).

The overall surface area of the containment system will also be reduced by about 2,000 square metres, generating lower costs for the materials and vessel construction, the company said.

At the same time, the improved ratio between the volume of LNG transported and the surface area of the cryogenic liner will make it possible to reduce the daily boil-off rate.

As an example, GTT estimates that it will achieve a boil-off rate as low as 0.080% of tank volume per day with the Mark III Flex technology, compared to 0.085% of the volume per day with the LNG carriers currently in operation.

The developer added that this new design could also offer time-savings for shipyards and optimise their construction schedule.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “For almost 60 years, the GTT Group has been constantly improving its technologies to offer its customers solutions that meet their requirements as well as those of the regulatory authorities. Thirty years ago, we upgraded LNG carriers from five to four tanks and we now hope to bring the market forward with a three-tank LNG carrier. We hope to see this concept become standard in future years.”

Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, VP Development, Innovation and Technical Strategy at GTT, stated: “We are honoured by the granting of these two approvals in principle for the design of the three-tank LNG carrier. We are convinced that this evolution will benefit all stakeholders by improving the performance of the LNG carrier while reducing its carbon footprint.”

