GTT and CSSC team up to work on LNG shipping solutions

December 8, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

French LNG containment specialist GTT has signed a strategic agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) to cooperate on LNG shipping solutions.

Courtesy of GTT

Specifically, the agreement provides for cooperation between GTT and twelve subsidiaries of the CSSC conglomerate, notably in ship design and construction, cryogenic containment technologies for LNG shipping, LNG as fuel and smart shipping solutions.

GTT said that as part of the agreement, the two parties aim to develop and market competitive LNG tank solutions with GTT technologies, for all types of vessels, including LNG-propelled containerships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and pure car and truck carriers.

Moreover, their cooperation is aimed at optimization of the engineering of LNG carriers, particularly on capacities ranging from 175,000 m3 to 270,000 m3, but also of the latest generation VLEC and offshore platforms (FLNG and FSRU).

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, commented: “This cooperation agreement with CSSC marks an important step in our development strategy in China. Together, we will explore opportunities for innovation and strengthen our position in a constantly evolving maritime sector.”

To remind, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Jiangnan Shipyard, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding are among the subsidiaries of the CSSC group authorized to construct GTT technologies under technical assistance and license agreements (TALA).

This December 2023, GTT also signed a TALA for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems with Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore, a subsidiary of the shipping and logistics company COSCO Shipping.

The agreement enables the shipyard to construct GTT’s technologies for offshore LNG units, such as floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) units or floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as for liquefied gas carriers.