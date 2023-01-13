H2Carrier teams up with L&T to develop floating green ammonia projects

January 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based H2Carrier has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for cooperation in developing floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications.

H2Carrier is the designer and owner of the proprietary floating energy production and storage system P2XFloater, an industrial-scale floating green hydrogen and green ammonia facility.

P2XFloater. Courtesy of H2Carrier

Under the terms of the MoU, L&T will become a partner for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) of the topsides process plant.

H2Carrier plans to build the P2XFloater hull at yards in Asia while L&T will design and fabricate the topside process and utility modules for the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia, including the electrolysers, the nitrogen generation plant and ammonia synthesis.

The P2XFloater concept is based on floating production, storage and off-take technologies from the oil and gas industry in combination with an e-control system capable of balancing renewable electricity feedstock through a fully integrated electrolyser and Haber-Bosch system.

The company has developed the concept in close cooperation with maritime and process engineering companies in Norway, thus building on experience and competence from the oil and gas sector, the marine industry and the offshore wind installation industry.

In 2022, the P2XFloater was awarded approval in principle (AiP) by classification society DNV.

The Norwegian company recently signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Greenland-based company Anori, aiming to develop the first commercial offshore wind farm in Greenland as part of a project to produce and export green ammonia.

The wind farm is projected to have a capacity of 1.5 GW and supply power to H2Carrier’s P2XFloater.

Under the MoU from September 2022, H2Carrier and Statkraft agreed to study the possible use of the P2XFloater on certain offshore wind locations.