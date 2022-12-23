Hafnia to kick off 2023 with delivery of new LNG vessels

December 23, 2022, by Aida Čučuk

Singapore-based tanker owner and operator Hafnia will soon add four new dual-fuel LR2 product tankers to its fleet, two of which are due for delivery at the beginning of 2023.

The vessels are currently under construction and the first of them, HAFNIA LANGUEDOC, will be delivered in January 2023, with the second vessel, HAFNIA LOIRE, following in April. According to Hafnia, both of those vessels have recently been launched from dry dock, with sea and gas trials of HAFNIA LANGUEDOC taking place in January 2023.

Hafnia said that all four LR2 tankers are equipped with liquified natural gas (LNG) propulsion technology and the GHG emissions of vessels will be in a range of 5,000- 6,000 tonnes per year.

The company added that the vessels, built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), come equipped with a fuel gas supply system that has full redundancy on all supply systems and which can handle boil-off gas from the LNG tanks under any condition, and noted that the vessels’ auxiliary engines, gensets, and boilers will be able to run on multiple fuel types.

“We are confident these vessels will pave the path for alternative fuel-enabled vessels entering the Hafnia fleet in future,” said Ralph Juhl, EVP Technical.

According to Hafnia, the takeover of all four vessels will take place between 2023 and 2024.

The vessels, owned by a joint venture of Hafnia and CSSC Shipping, will be time chartered out to companies TotalEnergies and Equinor.

