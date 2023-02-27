Hagland’s 2nd battery-hybrid bulker hits the water

February 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipping company Hagland Shipping has launched the second in a series of three new battery-hybrid bulkers being built by Dutch shipbuilding company Royal Bodewes.

Royal Bodewes/LinkedIn

As informed, the launching and naming ceremony of MV Hagland Progress was held on 24 February in the Netherlands.

Hagland initially signed a contract with the Dutch shipbuilder for two battery-hybrid bulker; however, the firm decided to purchase one additional 5,000 dwt bulk carrier last year.

The vessels are battery-hybrid general cargo carriers of 5,000 dwt, equipped with an electrical cargo handler.

The company picked EST-Floattech’s battery system which will enable the 5,000 dwt self-discharging bulker to make zero-emission port calls.

The vessel will also sail in full-electric mode, for example in environmentally sensitive environments, such as in fjords or near-coastal communities. When there is no shore connection available the battery system also allows for zero-emission discharging of the transported bulk cargo.

The newbuild will not only sail in zero-emission mode in port, but it will also reduce noise and emissions during sailing.

According to Hagland, its new coasters will reduce CO2 emissions by 40% and NOx emissions by about 90%, compared to older vessels in their fleet, which will be replaced.

With EST-Floattech’s battery-hybrid system, the ship complies with IMO TIER III requirements.

Hagland’s new vessel programme is supported by ENOVA SF (the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment’s organisation aiming to reduce emissions and develop energy and climate technology) and the Green Shipping Programme for fleet renewal.

Hagland claims that the new vessels will make the company’s fleet the most environmentally friendly in this segment.