Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

March 4, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Haldor Topsoe, a Denmark-based catalysis company, has joined Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

On 2 March 2021, the duo formalized their collaboration by signing a partnership agreement.

With the agreement, Topsoe becomes an official partner to the center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration in the development of zero-carbon technologies for the maritime industry.

As explained, the collaboration will depart in the conversion of renewable resources – such as biomass and green electricity – to energy carriers and fuels.

Topsoe is also developing and industrializing solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOEC) for highly efficient production of hydrogen by electrolysis of water. Topsoe and the center are both parties to an already announced project, SOFC4Maritime, supported by a grant from EUDP.

“Haldor Topsoe brings on board experience and knowledge within technologies supporting the conversion of renewable resources, a key enabler for the further development of zero carbon technology and future fuels,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, commented.

“We truly look forward to engaging them in our R&D programs and activities, and in creating a solid transition narrative for the maritime industry.”

As a strategic partner to the Center, Topsoe will also join the Advisory Board, represented by Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer Kim Grøn Knudsen.

“It is an exciting idea to let some of the shipping industry’s most prominent players join forces with companies that have the insight to accelerate the energy transition in maritime transport. Together, we can make a positive difference for the world and reduce carbon emissions significantly,” Kim Grøn Knudsen said.

Founded in 2020, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia and authorities.

Apart from Haldor Topsoe, strategic partners to the center include Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller – Maersk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NORDEN, NYK Line, Siemens Energy and Total.

Shipping’s road map to decarbonization

With 70,000 ships consuming 300 million tons of fuel every year, global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

Achieving the long-term target of decarbonization requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels.

To accelerate the development of viable technologies a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain.

Industry leaders play a critical role in ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of industry. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.