Harvey Gulf adds battery power to platform supplier

April 9, 2021, by Bojan Lepic

U.S. Gulf of Mexico focused offshore support vessel owner Harvey Gulf International Marine has completed the conversion of the Harvey Champion platform supply vessel (PSV) to a dual-fuel vessel.

Harvey Gulf said on Wednesday that the conversion was completed in February and that the vessel was now able to run on both battery power and diesel.

The Harvey Champion now boasts 754kWh of battery power which, according to the company, will reduce harmful emissions both in port and while underway, while simultaneously reducing the vessel’s fuel burn, saving the end-user money.

Harvey Gulf added that the Harvey Champion was the second of ten vessels the company was upgrading with new battery power systems.

“Under the direction of CEO Shane Guidry, once again providing to be the greenest CEO on the water, Harvey is now the only vessel company in America owning and operating both tri-fuel and dual-fuel vessels.

“Harvey is also the only vessel operator using those vessels to support oil and gas projects, thereby helping those operators reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere”, the company stated.

Upon completion of the conversion, the newly converted vessel immediately went to work for an undisclosed oil and gas supermajor in the USA.

As for the conversion of other vessels, the first vessel to get a new battery system was the Harvey Energy platform supplier. That meant that Harvey Gulf became the first and only company in America to own and operate a tri-fuel vessel since the vessel can now run on diesel fuel, LNG, and has battery power.

Harvey completed the installation of a Wartsila battery-power system on Harvey Energy back in September of 2020.

In the same month, Harvey Gulf announced that the remaining vessels set for conversion to battery power were the Harvey America, Harvey Liberty, Harvey Power, and Harvey Freedom – converting them to tri-fuel vessels as they are already able to run on diesel and LNG – as well as the Harvey Subsea, Harvey Supporter, Harvey Hawk, and Harvey Condor, which will become dual-fuel vessels.