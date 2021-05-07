Back to overview Home Green marine HMM sets sights on more ultra-large boxship newbuilds Premium HMM sets sights on more ultra-large boxship newbuilds Business & Finance May 7, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina South Korean shipping heavyweight HMM is considering new orders, including those for 13,000 TEU-class containerships, the company confirmed to Offshore Energy.The comment was made in the context of market rumors that HMM was in talks with compatriot yards on a potential order for a dozen 13,000 TEU newbuilds with a price tag of around $1.4 billion.HMM Nuri departs the Port of Singapore; Image credit: HMM Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: HMM View post tag: VesselsValue Share this article