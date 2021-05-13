Höegh Autoliners chooses Kongsberg-MAN digital solution for 4 more ships

May 13, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Four more vessels operated by Norwegian RoRo shipping company Höegh Autoliners are set to benefit from a joint digital solution developed by marine systems provider Kongsberg and engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions.

The Horizon-class sister vessels will combine Kongsberg’s Vessel Insight and MAN Energy Solutions’ PrimeServ Assist and Vessel Performance, which will enable access to “complete and contextualized high-quality data”.

Photo by Höegh Autoliners

Höegh Autoliners has initially trialed the combined digital infrastructure in a two-vessel pilot project that was described as successful.

Höegh installation project is said to be a significant step towards digitalizing the company’s operation.

“The collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions and Kongsberg Digital has accelerated the digitalization of our vessel’s operations and is an important step in improving our operational efficiency. Building on the success of the pilot project, we are pleased to continue the partnership with the addition of four vessels in our fleet,” Andreas Enger, CEO, Höegh Autoliners, said.

Kongsberg – MAN Energy Solutions digital partnership

After formalizing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in October 2019, the two companies entered into a strategic digitalization partnership, following their stated aim to work together in accelerating the rate of digitalization in the maritime industry.

The agreement to collaborate in developing digitalisation solutions for the maritime sector came about as the duo realized that each company’s separate efforts in this space were complementary.

Specifically, Vessel Insight captures contextualized data from vessels and fleets for use in value generating applications for ship owners and operators, so by integrating the data from PrimeServ Assist it will be able to provide a more holistic picture for the majority of vessels with MAN two-stroke engines on board.

Once the Vessel Insight hardware is sent to the vessel, the installation can be carried out by crews while at sea. Immediately, all data is sent to the Kognifai cloud and contextualized.

Using learnings from the first installation, the installation time was drastically reduced on the second Höegh vessel, taking only a day, according to Höegh Autoliners.

“Our open and scalable platform allows us to connect a variety of partners and platforms – providing new opportunities for connectivity as well as insights into engine optimization potentials for our customers,” Gregory Puckett, Head of Group Digital at MAN Energy Solutions added.