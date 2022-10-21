Holland Shipyards to build more eco-friendly ferries for German SFK

October 21, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch shipbuilding company Holland Shipyards Group has signed a new contract to build two additional eco-friendly ferries for German ferry operator Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK).

The contract includes a hybrid cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 300 persons and a smaller all-electric cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 140 people. The designs of the vessels are in line with the deliveries made earlier this year, according to the company.

Credit: Holland Shipyards Group

The hybrid ferry, to be named Laboe, will measure 32,40 by 8,80 meters and will be provided with a hybrid drivetrain that can be powered by either generator or by means of a battery bank.

The battery capacity differs from the previously delivered hybrid ferries, so Laboe will be equipped with 2x 272 kWh, to enable the vessel to sail larger distances on batteries only.

On the other hand, the all electric ferry, to be named Dietrichsdorf, will measure 24,95 by 7,50 meters and will be equipped with an installed battery capacity of 1092 kWh.

Like its sister vessels (Düsternbrook and Wellingdorf), the ship will also be equipped with the non-conventional automated mooring system which features electric-hydraulically operated mooring hooks on both sides of the ship.

The collaboration between Schlepp- und Fährgsellschaft Kiel and Holland Shipyards Group has been valued by both partners over the past years. By delivering five green ferries over the past few years, Holland Shipyards Group has enabled SFKto to provide green transport to the people of Kiel.

The first eco-friendly vessel was delivered in 2020, followed by four other ferries. The second all-electric ferry was christened in August this year. The christening ceremony took place at the Reventlou Bridge in Kiel.

The City of Kiel aims to be CO₂ neutral by 2050 and expects shipping to play a major part in this shift. Replacing the fleet is the essential step to reach the ambitious target. Port of Kiel has set the goal of reducing all of its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to zero by 2030.

The port’s three-step plan envisages covering 60 per cent of the energy requirements of ships calling at Kiel with green electricity as early as next year.

By 2025, this figure is expected to reach 80 to 90 percent, before climate neutrality is achieved for all activities of the Port of Kiel in 2030 through the interaction of a wide range of measures.