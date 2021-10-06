Holland Shipyards wins deal for all-electric ferry duo

October 6, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch shipbuilding company Holland Shipyards Group has signed a contract to build two fully electric ferries for compatriot transportation service company Riveer.

The company will start the construction process in November this year based on the design developed by Coco Yachts, a Gorinchem-based ship designer. The new all-electric ferries will measure 35,30 meters in length and have a carrying capacity of 100 passengers and 100 cyclists.

Photo by: Holland Shipyards Group

During the tender process, Holland Shipyards Group suggested a technical upgrade by increasing the battery capacity and amending ship propellers. With this upgrade the ferries will be able to sail at a higher speed, resulting in Riveer to expand the sailing route for the new ferries, according to the companies.

The vessels are expected to be delivered at the end of 2022.

With a role in building green vessels, Holland Shipyards Group said it is committed to working on a greener future for the maritime industry. The group 2021’s orderbook contains about a dozen fully electric or hybrid ferries.

In January this year, the firm signed a contract to build three additional hybrid ferries for Germany’s Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK). The contract comes after Holland Shipyards Group delivered to SFK the hybrid ferry Gaarden in July 2020.