Hudong-Zhonghua hands over third LNG carrier to CSSC Shipping

October 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has delivered the third LNG carrier to CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing entity of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and is on track to set a new record in annual LNG carrier deliveries.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua

The 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier named Wen Cheng was delivered to CSSC on October 11, 2023, three and a half months ahead of schedule. The contracted delivery date was set for the first quarter of 2024.

The ship, which completed gas trials in August, has a total length of 295 meters, a width of 45 meters, and a depth of 26.25 meters.

Wen Cheng is the third of four LNG carriers ordered by CSSC Shipping at Hudong Zhonghua. The first two units, MU LAN and Guiying, were already delivered. The fourth vessel was also launched earlier this year.

All ships belong to Hudong-Zhonghua’s fourth-generation LNG ship type X-DF series, which is propelled by dual-fuel low-speed diesel engines and equipped with environmental protection selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

Hudong-Zhonghua further noted that Wen Cheng is the fourth LNG carrier delivered by the company this year, adding it plans to deliver two more by the end of the year. This is expected to create a new record of six ships delivered throughout one year.

The shipbuilder currently has twelve LNG ships under construction and is pressing on with its efforts to accelerate the construction speed and achieve its goal of doubling the production capacity of LNG carriers.