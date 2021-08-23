Hudong-Zhonghua holds naming ceremony for MU LAN LNG carrier

August 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has completed the MU LAN LNG carrier for CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The vessel was christened today in a naming ceremony in Shanghai.

MU LAN is a 174,000 cubic metres LNG carrier, equipped with a low-pressure dual-fuel main engine.

It is the first in the series of LNG ships that CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping ordered from Hudong-Zhonghua. All of them will feature WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel engines and GTT’s containment system.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is the parent company to both Hudong-Zhonghua and CSSC Shipping.

The ship is 295 metres long and 45 metres wide, with a speed of 19.5 knots.

It is worth mentioning that the MU LAN completed the offshore gas test in just nine days. This means sit completed the trials 14 days before the schedule, according to local news agencies.

Meanwhile, Hudong-Zhonghua will, before the year’s end, complete the delivery of a number of LNG vessels, including the second LNG ship leased by China Shipbuilding Corporation.