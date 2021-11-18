Hudong-Zhonghua holds naming ceremony for FSRU Transgas Force

November 18, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has held a naming ceremony for FSRU Transgas Force, the second FSRU it built for Greek shipping company Dynagas.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The shipyard held a naming ceremony on 18 November 2021.

FSRU Transgas Power was the first out of the two Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), built for Dynagas.

Transgas Force is also is a 174,000 cubic metres floating storage and a regasification unit (FSRU). It has a total length of 294 metres, a width of 46.95 metres, a main deck depth of 26.25 metres.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) classified the vessel. It meets the IMO NOx Tier III emission requirements.

Both of the FSRUs have sendout capacities of around four million tonnes per year. Both feature GTT‘s Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system.

The vessel’s regasification system consists of three units installed at both sides of the first LNG cargo tank.

In addition, they follow the design concept of “green, environmental protection, low carbon, safety.”

Finally, the shipyard says it will deliver the vessel very soon. The delivery period is five months ahead of what is set in the contract.