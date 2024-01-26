Hudong-Zhonghua launches 14,000 cbm China-made LNG bunkering ship

January 26, 2024, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has launched an LNG bunkering vessel ordered by compatriot Anhui Changjiang LNG, an operator of the Wuhu LNG Terminal in Anhui Province.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua

The 14,000 cubic meter LNG bunkering vessel was launched on January 24, 2024. The ship will now undergo a new stage of sea trials and is scheduled for delivery in August this year.

Classified by the China Classification Society (CCS), it has a total length of 130 meters, a molded width of 23.60 meters, and a molded depth of 15 meters.

What is more, the ship features a B-type containment system independently designed by Hudong-Zhonghua as well as the capability to provide both LNG refueling and transportation services from river to sea.

The ship was ordered in 2022 and it is tailor-made for the Anhui Changjiang LNG as part of the Gasification of the Yangtze River strategy, aiming to switch ships sailing the river by burning heavy oil and diesel to use LNG and thus cut emissions.