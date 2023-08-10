Hudong-Zhonghua starts building 1st LNG carrier for COSCO and Sinochem

August 10, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has started construction of the first LNG carrier for compatriot COSCO Shipping Energy and Sinochem Petroleum.

According to the shipbuilder’s statement, the construction of the 174,000 m3 LNG carrier began on 8 August at the Changxing Shipbuilding Base.

The ship is the first of two LNG carriers being built by Hudong-Zhonghua for Sinochem and COSCO. It has a total length of 295 metres, a molded width of 45 metres and a speed of 19.5 knots.

The shipbuilder further noted that the LNG carrier adopts the latest generation of dual-fuel low-speed propulsion system and is equipped with advanced environmental protection features.

The LNG carrier is part of an alliance formed by Hudong-Zhonghua, COSCO Shipping Energy and Sinochem Petroleum which aims to provide support for Sinochem to implement LNG purchase and sale agreements.

This ABS and CCS-classed ship is also expected to further enhance China’s LNG transportation autonomy and ensure national energy security., Hudong-Zhonghua said.

At the end of July, the Chinese shipbuilder secured a contract with COSCO Shipping Energy and PetroChina, part of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), to build two LNG carriers.

The vessels are part of the LNG Transportation Phase III Project, which is jointly developed by COSCO Shipping, PetroChina, and CSSC.

