Huisman gear for Jones Act subsea rock installation vessel

Huisman has won a contract from the USA-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) for the delivery of rock installation equipment to be fitted on the company’s newbuild subsea rock installation vessel.

The equipment will support GLDD’s ability to play a significant role in the development of the USA’s offshore wind industry, the Netherlands-based Huisman said.

Huisman added that the company has optimised the equipment for installing scour protection necessary for offshore wind applications.

This includes, for example, filter and armour layers for foundations, which it can install pre- or post foundation installation. It can also install the cable protection for both inter-array and export cables.

Eleni Beyko, Senior Vice President of Offshore Wind at GLDD, said: ”We are pleased to work with Huisman regarding this critical element of our planned subsea rock installation vessel, which will provide a unique, technologically and environmentally advanced vessel for use in the US offshore wind industry.”

For the project, Huisman will cooperate with TME, a designer and producer of bespoke equipment for the offshore, bulk, asphalt, and concrete industries, utilising its rock transportation technology in the form of a plate feeder, shakers, and hoppers.

Delivery of the rock installation equipment is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

”We thank Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company for the trust shown in Huisman. We are proud to be part of this project that will support the growth of sustainable energy production in the USA. We look forward to cooperating with GLDD and TME to deliver this state-of-the-art rock installation equipment, using our extensive experience in designing and building custom made large rock installation systems,” David Roodenburg, CEO at Huisman, said.