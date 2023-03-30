HyEkoTank project moves forward as partners discuss procedures

March 30, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

HyEkoTank project partners have discussed the procedures that the consortium will follow during the project’s implementation period as well as the work to be carried out in the upcoming period.

Courtesy of TECO 2030

The consortium includes TECO 2030 AS, Shell International Exploration and Production Bv, Fartygskonstruktioner AB, Umoe Advanced Composites AS, TECO Solutions AS, Blom Maritime AS, and Tarbit Shipping AB.

According to TECO 2030, it was built to merge key knowledge and experience in hydrogen, fuel cells, and the maritime industry and propose a solution to cost-effectively retrofit fleets to significantly reduce their GHG emissions.

The HyEkoTank project, funded by the European Union (EU) under the Horizon Europe programme with a lifespan of 36 months, intends to develop and in 2024 install a retrofit solution to transform the existing fleet and accelerate the achievement of climate neutrality of both sea-going and inland waterway waterborne transport.

According to TECO 2030, the solution comprises:

A standardised and easy-to-integrate 40 ft ISO container including a 2.4 MW fuel cell system, hydrogen fuel gas conditioning, air filtration systems, power converters, battery storage, and automation system.

A containerised, 350 bar, compressed hydrogen storage with 4000 kg capacity with type approval to perform hydrogen refuelling by swapping of containers using cranes.

Besides the above, TECO said the project will support the delivery of other relevant results, namely a feasibility assessment and a model to optimise the hydrogen supply chain to ports as well as concept designs to standardise the technology to be easy to install in any ship independently on its operations.

TECO 2030 and partners started the HyEkoTank project on 1 February this year. It is planned to last for 3 years, with the ultimate goal of eliminating emissions during voyages and in port.