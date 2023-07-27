Hyundai Samho launches LNG carrier Energy Fortitude for Alpha Gas

July 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has launched a new liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier for Greek ship management company Alpha Gas.

Alpha Gas/LInkedin

As informed, the launching ceremony of the ship Energy Fortitude was held at the company’s yard in South Korea on 26 July. The vessel features 174,000 cbm.

The LNG carrier is slated for delivery from the yard in the first quarter of 2024.

At the beginning of this month, another LNG carrier for Alpha Gas was launched. The ship in question is Energy Endurance.

HSHI signed a contract to build three 174,000 cbm LNG carriers for the Greek company. The first vessel Energy Fidelity was delivered in April this year.

Alpha Gas currently operates a fleet of six LNG carriers. The units feature different engines, including TFDE, MEGI and XDF. The ships being built by HSHI will include XDF engines and will sail under the flag of Marshall Islands.