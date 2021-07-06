Hyundai Samho orders LNG carrier tank design from GTT

July 6, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

Courtesy of GTT

Hyundai Samho ordered the tank design for an LNG carrier of a European ship-owner.

The carrier will be capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic metres.

GTT will design the tanks of the new ship that will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The LNGc will be delivered in the last quarter of 2023, GTT says.